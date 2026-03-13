Breaking News : U.S. Helicopter Strikes Iranian Vessel Near USS Abraham Lincoln After Naval Gunfire Misses in Arabian Sea





A tense maritime incident has unfolded in the Arabian Sea after a U.S. naval escort operating with the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group engaged an approaching Iranian vessel. According to U.S. officials, the American warship initially attempted to stop the vessel using its deck gun, but the rounds failed to hit the target.





Following the unsuccessful gunfire, a U.S. military helicopter launched from the carrier strike group engaged the vessel and fired two AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. The missiles struck the Iranian boat after it continued approaching the strike group.





Officials have not yet confirmed the condition of the Iranian vessel or the status of its crew following the missile strike. It also remains unclear which specific U.S. warship within the strike group fired the initial deck gun rounds.





The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has been operating in the region amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with multiple military assets deployed across the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters.



Source: CBS News