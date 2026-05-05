U.S. intelligence assessments indicates limited new damage to Iran’s nuclear program

U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that the timeline for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon remains unchanged at approximately one year, despite two months of active conflict. This estimate persists even after the latest round of U.S. and Israeli military operations, which began on February 28 under US President Donald Trump with the stated goal of permanently dismantling Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The stability of this timeline is attributed to the specific focus of recent military campaigns; while Israel has targeted some nuclear-related sites, such as a uranium-processing facility in late March, U.S. strikes have primarily concentrated on Iran’s conventional military infrastructure, leadership, and defense industrial base.

Experts, including former senior intelligence analyst Eric Brewer, note that Iran’s highly enriched uranium (HEU) remains intact and is likely stored in deep underground facilities that are resistant to conventional munitions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains unable to verify the location of roughly 440 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium. Analysts believe a significant portion is stored in tunnel complexes at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center, which the U.S. is reportedly considering for high-risk ground raids.

Intelligence officials noted that while the current conflict has not moved the needle, the June 2025 “Operation Midnight Hammer” was successful in pushing the breakout timeline from three to six months back to the current one-year window by damaging facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials argue that the destruction of Iranian air defenses has indirectly weakened the nuclear program by leaving enrichment sites vulnerable should Tehran attempt a “dash” toward a weapon.

Furthermore, the assassination of leading Iranian nuclear scientists by Israel has introduced “significant uncertainty” into Tehran’s ability to successfully assemble a functional warhead, even if they possess the necessary material.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales reiterated the administration’s stance, stating that President Trump “does not bluff” regarding his commitment to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, the conflict remains in a fragile state following an April 7 truce, even as tensions escalate over Iran’s efforts to block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has sparked a global energy crisis.