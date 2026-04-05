U.S. Intelligence: Iran Using Decoys, Complicating Assessment of Missile Strikes



U.S. intelligence reports indicate that Iran is deploying significant numbers of decoys, including dummy missile launchers, making it difficult to determine how many actual missile systems have been destroyed in recent U.S. and Israeli strikes.





Analysts are uncertain how many of the apparent launchers hit were genuine versus fakes.

Iran is also rapidly repairing underground missile bunkers and silos, often returning them to operation within hours of being struck, while concealing assets in

caves and bunkers to protect them.





These factors have created challenges in accurately assessing the extent of damage to Iran’s missile capabilities, despite ongoing military operations. Iran retains a significant stockpile of ballistic missiles and mobile launchers, according to the assessments.





Source: The New York Times (April 3, 2026) – “Iran Is Quickly Repairing Missile Bunkers, U.S. Intelligence Says”