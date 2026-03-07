U.S. Intelligence Reveals China May Be Preparing to Provide Iran with Financial Aid, Spare Parts, and Missile Components Amid Ongoing Conflict





In a significant development amid the escalating U.S.-Israel military operations against Iran, American intelligence indicates that China could be gearing up to offer support to Tehran. This potential assistance includes financial aid, spare parts,and missile components, according to sources familiar with the matter.





While Beijing has so far refrained from direct involvement in the conflict, the reported preparations highlight growing concerns over the war’s regional implications. China remains heavily reliant on Iranian oil imports and has reportedly urged Tehran to maintain safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies to avoid disruptions that could threaten its energy security.





One source emphasized Beijing’s cautious stance: “China is more cautious in its support. It wants the war to end because it endangers their energy supply.”



The CIA has declined to comment, and inquiries to the Chinese embassy in Washington are pending.





This revelation comes as part of broader intelligence assessments on foreign involvement in the conflict, including Russia’s provision of intelligence support to Iran on U.S. military targets.





Source: CNN (Published March 6, 2026)