U.S is worried china and Russia could use the drill in Iran as cover to provide anti-ship missiles capable of sinking u.s warships to iran…





Breaking: Iran, Russia, and China have kicked off “Maritime Security Belt 2026” naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions.





Russian corvette Stoikiy (Project 20380) carries Uran anti-ship missiles, Redut air defense systems, and strong anti-submarine capabilities, making it highly effective in coastal waters.





China’s task group includes the Type 052DL destroyer Tangshan (hull 122) with powerful radars and long-range anti-ship missiles, the Type 054A frigate Daqing (hull 576) specialized in anti-submarine warfare, and the Type 903A replenishment ship Taihu (hull 889) for extended logistical support.





The U.S. is deeply concerned because these exercises occur during American military buildup in the region, potentially complicating any planned operations against Iran and highlighting a growing anti-U.S. naval alignment.





Analysts warn the drills could serve as cover for mapping U.S. submarine patrol patterns using advanced sonar from participating ships.





Additionally, Russia and China might transfer missile technology or provide weapons systems to Iran, significantly enhancing its ability to target American carriers, bases, and assets if conflict erupts.





Washington must closely monitor these capable warships, as they pose real threats to U.S. naval dominance in this critical oil chokepoint and could escalate tensions rapidly.