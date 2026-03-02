 Breaking News : U.s.–israel Joint Strikes On Iran – Over 1,000 Targets Hit As Conflict Intensifies 





According to official U.S. military statements, more than 1,000 Iranian targets have been struck in a major coordinated military campaign by United States and Israeli forces across Iran, including key strategic sites. The strikes have targeted missile facilities, naval assets, communications infrastructure and command-and-control centres, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.





The U.S. Central Command confirmed the operation involved a broad range of military assets from attack drones and stealth bombers to fighter jets and warships and is ongoing as directed by senior leadership.





The campaign follows the reported deaths of high-level Iranian figures and significant damage to military infrastructure, and comes amid Iran’s retaliatory attacks and regional tensions. The U.S. military has also confirmed its first combat casualties in this conflict.





This development marks one of the most intense phases of conflict in the region in recent years, with far-reaching implications for Middle East security and global geopolitics.



Sources:

 The Washington Post