U.S. Left Exposed as European Allies Pull Back From Key Middle East Base



Western troops are reportedly withdrawing from a strategic base in the Middle East that analysts считают a potential first target in the event of war between Iran and the United States.





Several European allies of Washington are said to be quietly pulling personnel out of an Arab state neighboring Iran, amid fears of retaliation from Tehran if tensions escalate into open conflict. The move effectively reduces the Western footprint around the base, potentially leaving U.S. forces more exposed should hostilities break out.





The developments come as President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged the growing missile threat from Iran ahead of critical diplomatic talks. He warned that Tehran already possesses missile systems capable of striking U.S. bases in the region and could, in the future, threaten the American homeland if no agreement is reached.





Reports also suggest that senior U.S. military officials have expressed deep reservations about the risks of launching a full-scale war with Iran, citing potential casualties, regional escalation, and the strain on American resources.





The withdrawals underscore widening caution among European partners and raise fresh questions about alliance unity as tensions in the Middle East intensify.