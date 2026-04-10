U.S. Loses 24 MQ-9 Reaper Drones in Iran Conflict, Totaling Approximately $720 Million





According to CBS News, the United States has lost a total of 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones in operations connected to the Iran conflict. This includes eight drones lost since the beginning of April.





The estimated value of these losses is about $720 million. Each MQ-9 Reaper drone carries a unit cost of roughly $30 million, making this one of the more significant unmanned aircraft setbacks reported in recent regional operations.





The MQ-9 Reaper is a key U.S. asset used primarily for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. Details of the losses were shared by two U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity, as is common in ongoing military matters.





This information is based solely on the CBS News report published April 9, 2026. The Pentagon has not issued an official public confirmation on the exact numbers at this time.



Source: CBS News