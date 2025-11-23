 U.S. MILITARY MOVING INTO CARIBBEAN – VENEZUELA’S ABOUT TO LEARN WHAT “NEW PHASE” MEANS

4 officials confirm the US is prepping operations against Venezuela.

Timing unclear. Scope classified. Trump hasn’t greenlit it yet – officially. But military assets are already positioning in the Caribbean.

That’s not contingency planning. That’s stage-setting.

Here’s the playbook nobody wants to name: Maduro’s sitting on the hemisphere’s largest oil reserves while his economy collapses and refugees flood the region.

U.S. frames it as humanitarian crisis, moves forces “nearby,” waits for the incident that justifies intervention.

Maduro’s options: fold now or wait for the “provocation” that gives Trump cover to finish what’s been brewing since 2019.

Within 6 months, either Maduro’s gone or we’re watching another “limited operation” that isn’t.

Source: Reuters