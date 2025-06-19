BREAKING: U.S. MOVES SHIPS AND AIRCRAFT OUT OF IRAN STRIKE RANGE





The U.S. military has relocated aircraft and naval assets from Middle East bases seen as vulnerable to Iranian attack.





Ships were moved from Bahrain’s 5th Fleet port, and aircraft were repositioned from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Officials called it standard force protection.





An Indo-Pacific carrier is also heading to the region as Trump weighs U.S. entry into Israel’s campaign against Iran.





Iran has warned of retaliation if the U.S. joins the fight.