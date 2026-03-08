Breaking News : U.S. Moves to Quadruple Production of PAC-3, THAAD and Tomahawk Missiles After Iran War Drains Stockpiles





The United States is preparing a major surge in missile production after recent combat operations against Iran exposed the heavy consumption of advanced precision weapons and missile defense interceptors. American defense manufacturers have agreed to dramatically expand production of several key systems including PAC-3 Patriot interceptors, THAAD missile defense interceptors, and Tomahawk cruise missiles.





According to reports, the decision follows the large-scale U.S. and allied military campaign against Iranian targets, which rapidly consumed hundreds of high-end munitions in just days. The intense operational tempo highlighted the limited depth of existing stockpiles and prompted Washington to accelerate replenishment efforts.





The production expansion comes after U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-level meeting at the White House with executives from major defense companies including Lockheed Martin, RTX (Raytheon), Boeing, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Honeywell Aerospace, and BAE Systems. During the meeting, the administration pushed the defense industry to significantly increase output of critical munitions used in ongoing operations and for global deterrence.





Under the new plan, production of some of the most advanced missile systems will increase up to four times current levels. This includes the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor used by the Patriot air defense system, which is designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles and aircraft. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, known as THAAD, will also see major production expansion to strengthen high-altitude ballistic missile interception capabilities.





Long-range strike capacity is also being reinforced with increased production of the Tomahawk cruise missile, the U.S. military’s primary standoff precision strike weapon capable of hitting targets from hundreds of kilometers away while launched from ships or submarines.





Defense officials say the surge in manufacturing reflects the growing demand for advanced munitions in modern warfare. Recent operations in the Middle East demonstrated that high-intensity conflicts can rapidly deplete stocks of precision weapons, forcing the Pentagon to rethink production capacity and supply chain resilience.





The expansion is expected to unfold over several years through long-term contracts with defense contractors. Reports indicate that production of THAAD interceptors could rise dramatically while PAC-3 output may increase from hundreds annually to several thousand over time as new manufacturing lines come online.





The move also comes amid broader concerns within Washington about maintaining readiness for potential conflicts with other major powers while simultaneously supporting ongoing military operations abroad.



Source: Army Recognition