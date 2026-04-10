U.S. Navy Drone Triggers Emergency Signal MQ-4C Triton Disappears Over Gulf





A U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drone reportedly issued an emergency Squawk 7700 signal before rapidly descending from over 52,000 feet and disappearing from ADS-B tracking systems.



The incident occurred over waters near Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Bahrain, with flight data indicating the drone changed course toward Iranian airspace before losing altitude and going down in the Persian Gulf.





Some reports speculate the drone may have been shot down, though no official confirmation has been provided. The situation remains unclear as authorities continue to assess the incident.