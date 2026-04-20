U.S. Navy Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship Iran Threatens Retaliation, Closes Strait of Hormuz



The United States Navy has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Sea of Oman after it attempted to breach the U.S. naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz triggering a sharp Iranian military response and a new phase of escalation.





The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian cargo ship Touska, which was traveling from China to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. After a six-hour warning period during which the crew refused to comply, U.S. forces fired on the vessel’s engine room to disable it. U.S. Marines then boarded and took custody of the ship.





President Donald Trump confirmed the incident, stating the crew “refused to listen” before the Navy disabled the vessel.





Iran’s Khat∆m al-∆nbiya Central Headquarters condemned the seizure as “maritime piracy” and a violation of the ceasefire announced on April 8, warning that Iranian armed forces “will soon respond and retaliate.” Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned of “high costs for everyone” if economic and military pressure on Iran continued.





Following the incident, the I₹GC announced the formal closure of the Strait of Hormuz a critical chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil passes — until the U.S. naval blockade is lifted. Iran has also rejected participation in a second round of diplomatic talks with Washington.





The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday. The situation remains rapidly developing.



Sources: Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post, Iran International



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