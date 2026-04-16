U.S. Navy Turns Back 10th Ship as Iran Blockade Holds Firm

The United States Navy has successfully enforced its maritime blockade of Iranian ports for the third consecutive day, with zero vessels breaking through since operations began Monday.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempted to evade the blockade on Tuesday after departing Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted and redirected the vessel, which is now returning to Iran.

CENTCOM stated that ten vessels have now been turned around since the blockade began, with no ships successfully breaching the cordon. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that U.S. forces have effectively halted all maritime trade entering and departing Iranian ports.

The blockade, which involves approximately 10,000 troops, over a dozen warships, and more than 100 aircraft, went into effect after peace talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed. CENTCOM has clarified that vessels not bound for Iranian ports may continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz freely.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the blockade as illegal, with spokesman Esmail Baghaei stating that “Iran cannot be besieged.”

Sources: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) official statements via X, Military Times, NBC News, Fox News, gCaptain, Naval Today

Military Cognizance | Verified. Sourced. Accurate.