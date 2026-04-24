U.S. Navy’s George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Enters CENTCOM Area of Responsibility, Bringing Three-Carrier Force to the Middle East





The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group has entered the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, completing a weeks-long transit from Naval Station Norfolk via the Cape of Good Hope route around Africa.





The strike group, which departed Norfolk on March 31, 2026, carries more than 5,000 sailors and personnel, Carrier Air Wing 7, and escort destroyers USS Ross, USS Donald Cook, and USS Mason. The carrier took the longer southern route around the African continent, bypassing the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.





With the arrival of USS George H.W. Bush, the United States now has three carrier strike groups operating in or near the CENTCOM theater.

USS Abraham Lincoln has been enforcing the ongoing U.S. naval blockade in the northern Arabian Sea, while USS Gerald R. Ford re-entered the Red Sea after completing repairs in Crete.



The deployment significantly expands U.S. airpower, surveillance, and maritime strike capabilities in the region during a period of sustained naval operations.



Sources: USNI News, The War Zone (TWZ), Stars and Stripes, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)