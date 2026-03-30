U.S. Now Has Over 50,000 Troops in the Middle East 10,000 Above Normal Levels After Fresh Deployment of 5,000 Marines and Sailors





The arrival of 2,500 Marines and another 2,500 sailors has maintained American troop strength in the Mideast at more than 50,000 — roughly 10,000 more than the usual baseline as the month-old conflict with Iran continues.





This marks one of the largest U.S. military buildups in the region in nearly two decades, according to U.S. military officials.



Source: The New York Times (March 29, 2026)