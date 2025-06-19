U.S. officially removes Colonel Nathan McCormack from his position over controversial comment against Israel

Colonel Nathan McCormack has been removed from his position as the Levant and Egypt branch chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s J5 planning directorate following controversial social media posts.

According to reports, McCormack used a semi anonymous X account to post statements critical of Israel.

The post includes calling Israel a de@th cult while referring to Israeli leadership as “Netanyahu and his Judeo-supremacist cronies,”.

He wasn’t done there, he went on to question whether the U.S. was acting as Israel’s proxy.

These posts, were said to have been traced to a date as far back to October 7, 2023, during the Hamas attack.

He also accused Israel of ethnic cleansing and disproportionate responses against Palestinian civilians.

The Pentagon, aware of the situation, stated that McCormack’s views do not reflect those of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense.

He has since been returned to his service (the U.S. Army for further investigation, and his X account has since been deleted.

A Defense Department contractor described the posts as dangerous and unprofessional for someone in his role, which involved advising on Israel-related matters and engaging with regional allies.