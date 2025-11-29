 U.S. Petition Targets Elon Musk — Americans Call for His Citizenship to Be Revoked and Demand Deportation to South Africa



A political storm is brewing in the United States — and this time, Elon Musk is right at the centre of it.





A group of concerned American citizens has launched a public petition demanding that the U.S. government revoke Musk’s naturalized citizenship and send him back to South Africa. The petitioners claim that Musk has grown “too influential, too political, and too deeply involved in shaping national decisions for a private billionaire.”





They argue that Musk, who originally came from Pretoria, has accumulated outsized political power, especially through platforms like X and his close alignment with certain U.S. political figures. They accuse him of “distorting the political climate” and using his companies to push policies that benefit him.





 THE TIMING IS NO COINCIDENCE

This petition comes at a moment of extreme tension between President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa over South Africa’s exclusion from the 2026 G20 Summit. Trump’s accusations, South Africa’s pushback, and the growing diplomatic war have put SA–US relations under the spotlight.





Now Musk — one of the most famous South Africans in the world — is being pulled into the drama.



 HOW MUSK IS LINKED TO THE TENSION

• Musk has publicly weighed in on U.S. foreign policy, including Africa-related issues.

• His platform, X, is being used heavily in the heated debate about South Africa’s G20 snub, sanctions, and Trump’s statements.

• Some petitioners claim that Musk’s global influence “could interfere with U.S. diplomatic decisions,” especially during a sensitive period involving South Africa.





Whether those claims are exaggerated or politically motivated, the petition shows that Musk is no longer just a tech billionaire — he’s becoming a political lightning rod.





 THE BIGGER PICTURE

This isn’t just about Elon Musk.

It’s about:

• Rising suspicion of billionaires in U.S. politics

• The fight between Trump’s America and Ramaphosa’s South Africa

• How powerful private individuals are now shaping international narratives





With SA–US relations already on a knife’s edge, this new petition could add yet another chapter to a growing geopolitical showdown.