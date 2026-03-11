Breaking News : U.s. Puts Brakes On Israel Washington Tells Tel Aviv: No More Strikes On Iran’s Oil Facilities





Washington, D.C. | March 11, 2026



In a significant and historic move, the Trump administration has formally asked Israel to halt further strikes on Iran’s energy and oil infrastructure marking the first time the U.S. has openly restrained Israeli military action since the two allies launched their joint war against Iran nearly two weeks ago.





The request was conveyed directly to senior Israeli political leadership and to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.





⚡ WHY IS THE U.S. PULLING BACK?



Washington cited three critical reasons:

🔹 Striking energy infrastructure harms ordinary Iranians millions of whom oppose the regime and risks turning public sentiment against the war effort.





🔹 President Trump hopes to cooperate with Iran’s oil sector after the conflict ends, similar to his approach with Venezuela’s oil reserves.



🔹 Further strikes could trigger massive Iranian retaliation on Gulf state energy facilities, risking a catastrophic regional economic crisis with oil prices potentially hitting $200 a barrel, according to Iranian warnings..





💬 TRUMP’S POSITION

A source familiar with the matter revealed that Trump views strikes on Iranian oil as a “doomsday option” a last resort to be used only if Iran first attacks Gulf oil infrastructure. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also publicly distanced the U.S. from Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian fuel depots, telling reporters the U.S. had not targeted facilities of that kind.





📌 BACKGROUND

Israel’s air force struck 30 Iranian fuel depots last Saturday, going far beyond what the U.S. had anticipated, blanketing Tehran a city of 10 million in toxic black smoke and acid rain. The White House’s initial reaction, per Axios, was blunt: “WTF.”



📰 Sources: Axios