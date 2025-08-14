U.S. raises alarm over Ruto govt’s ‘deteriorating’ human rights record





The United States government has expressed concern over what it describes as a deterioration in Kenya’s human rights situation in 2024, citing reports of unlawful killings, disappearances, torture, and restrictions on media freedoms





In its latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the U.S. Department of State says President William Ruto’s government committed numerous abuses during youth-led ‘Gen Z’ protests in June and July 2024 against proposed tax increases.





“Kenya experienced a deterioration in the human rights situation during the year,” the report says. “In response to nationwide protests in June and July, authorities reportedly committed numerous abuses, including unlawful killings, physical violence, and arbitrary arrests and detentions.”





The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recorded 60 protest-related deaths during last year’s demos, which initially began in opposition to the 2024 Finance Bill and morphed into anti-government protests after Ruto withdrew the bill.

