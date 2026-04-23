U.S. Reports Approximately 400 Personnel Wounded in Operation Epic Fury



The United States Department of Defense has reported that approximately 400 U.S. military personnel have been wounded in action during Operation Epic Fury, based on updated data released through the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS).





According to the latest breakdown, the majority of casualties were among U.S. Army personnel, accounting for 271 wounded. The U.S. Navy reported 64 wounded, followed by the U.S. Air Force with 46 and the U.S. Marine Corps with 19. All reported injuries have been classified as resulting from hostile action.





Operation Epic Fury, a joint military campaign involving the United States and Israel, began on February 28, 2026, and has now been ongoing for over seven weeks. The casualty figures reflect cumulative data recorded during this period and may be subject to further updates.





Officials note that many of the wounded personnel have received medical treatment and returned to duty, though detailed recovery figures have not been fully disclosed.





Source: U.S. Department of Defense Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS); reporting corroborated by The Wall Street Journal and Military Times.