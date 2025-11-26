U.S & RUSSIA SET FOR MORE UKRAINE PEACE TALKS AS STRIKES HIT KYIV



The next round of Ukraine peace maneuvering isn’t happening in Europe – it’s taking place in Abu Dhabi today. US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has flown in for a planned sit-down with a Russian delegation, even as Kyiv took another pounding overnight.





Missiles and drones slammed the capital, killing several people and knocking out power and water in parts of the city. Romania even scrambled jets after drones drifted toward its airspace near the Ukrainian border.





Russia was hit too – strikes landed across the Krasnodar and Rostov regions, damaging homes and killing civilians.





And behind all this, diplomats are trying to shrink the original 28-point peace plan into something Ukraine and Europe can stomach. Moscow already says the new 19-point version is a non-starter.



Talks are coming – but the war clearly isn’t slowing down.



Source: Bloomberg