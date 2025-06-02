U.S. SAYS IT WAS UNAWARE OF UKRAINIAN DRONE STRIKE THAT DESTROYED 40 RUSSIAN BOMBERS





Ukraine confirmed it destroyed 40 Russian military bombers in a large-scale drone attack deep inside Russia, just before new peace talks are set to begin in Istanbul.





Security officials say the year-and-a-half-long operation was directed by Zelenskyy and involved smuggling drones into Russia.





The White House claims it was not aware of Ukraine’s plans.





The strikes come as both sides prepare for direct talks, with Kyiv demanding a full ceasefire.