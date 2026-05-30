U.S. Says Oman Pledged No Tolls For Ships Passing Through Hormuz



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Oman has assured Washington that no transit fees will be imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.





Speaking on May 28, Bessent said the commitment comes as delicate negotiations between the United States and Iran continue, with the Trump administration seeking to prevent any disruption to international shipping in the Gulf.





The announcement follows reports from Iranian media claiming that Tehran and Muscat are discussing a new mechanism governing vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, raising questions about the future management of the vital waterway.





The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of global oil and energy exports, making any proposed changes a matter of international concern.





As diplomatic talks continue behind closed doors, global markets and regional powers remain focused on developments in the Gulf.



An abnormal situation continues to unfold in the Strait of Hormuz.