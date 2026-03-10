🔴Breaking News : U.S. Senator Graham Threatens Saudi Arabia With “Consequences” for Refusing to Join War on Iran as Gulf Region Burns





In a stunning escalation of diplomatic tensions, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)publicly threatened Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations Monday, warning of “consequences” if they refuse to enter the ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran a war the Gulf states opposed from the very beginning..





Graham posted on X: “It is my understanding the Kingdom refuses to use their capable military as part of an effort to end the barbaric and terrorist Iranian regime who has te₹rorized the region and unalived 7 Americans. Should America do a defense agreement with a country like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is unwilling to join a fight of mutual interest?”He added: “Hopefully this changes soon. If not, consequences will follow.”





🌍 THE BIGGER PICTURE:



Within the first 48 hours of the conflict, Iran targeted all GCC countries UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain striking not just U.S. military bases, but civilian airports, hotels, and major oil and gas infrastructure.





Iran damaged QatarEnergy’s facilities at Ras Laffan prompting the world’s largest LNG producer to halt production entirely as well as Saudi Arabia’s most important refinery, Ras Tanura, and UAE oil facilities. Oil prices jumped 13% by March 3, while European natural gas futures soared over 40%. Analysts warn Brent crude could climb above $120 per barrel. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international hub, suspended operations indefinitely.





🏛️ GULF STATES PUSH BACK:



The UAE’s ambassador to the UN stated plainly: *”We have constantly informed that our territories would not be used for any attacks against Iran. Yet we are being targeted, frankly, in a very unwarranted manner.”





One of the Arab world’s wealthiest businessmen, UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, publicly rejected Graham’s demands, writing: “The truth is that hasty American decisions are what embroiled the region in a war whose peoples were not party to its decision-making, and its local allies were not consulted before it was launched.”He concluded:”Anyone who hears your statements might think you’re a member of the Israeli Knesset.”





⚠️ WHAT’S AT STAKE:



Last year, the Trump administration signed a $142 billion defense and security deal with Saudi Arabia, which included access to F-35 fighter jets typically reserved for America’s closest allies. Graham is now openly questioning whether that deal should continue.





Analysts say Gulf states only see bad options. “The Gulf leaders are just really trying to calculate which is the lesser of two evils,” said one expert at the Quincy Institute — complete chaos and destabilization in Iran, or an even more hostile and frightened regime.





📌 Sources: Middle East Eye | Al Jazeera | Responsible Statecraft | Atlantic Council | Middle East Council on Global Affairs | MEAWW News | DailyClout | Türkiye Today