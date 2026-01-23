🇿🇦 SOUTH AFRICA WATCHES CLOSELY AS U.S. SENATOR OFFICIALLY CALLS FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S REMOVAL FROM OFFICE UNDER THE 25TH AMENDMENT OVER GREENLAND CONTROVERSY — WHAT IS HAPPENING, WHY IT IS POSSIBLE, AND WHO COULD SUPPORT IT





Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts has formally called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution, citing what he describes as dangerous and unstable behaviour linked to Trump’s recent statements and actions regarding Greenland and global security.





The controversy erupted after Trump reportedly made remarks suggesting that the United States should take control of Greenland, linking the issue to global power competition with Russia and China, and even tying it to his personal frustrations over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. These comments alarmed U.S. lawmakers, European leaders, and constitutional experts, who say such statements risk destabilising international relations and NATO alliances.



What is the 25th Amendment and why is it being mentioned?





The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a sitting U.S. president if they are deemed unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

Under Section 4 of the Amendment:



The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the President unfit.



Power is then transferred to the Vice President.



If the President challenges the decision, Congress must vote.





A two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate is required to permanently remove the President.



This mechanism has never been fully used to remove a president, making Markey’s call extremely serious and unprecedented.



Who is supporting this move?



Several senior Democrats have backed Markey’s position, arguing that Trump’s recent behaviour shows:





Poor judgment in foreign policy.



Reckless handling of sensitive global security matters.



A pattern of impulsive decision-making that could endanger U.S. allies.



Some members of Congress say impeachment remains an option, but the 25th Amendment is specifically designed for situations where a president’s mental or emotional fitness is in question.





Why this matters to South Africa and the world



Greenland is strategically important for global security, Arctic shipping routes, and military positioning. Any attempt by the U.S. to assert control would:



Strain relations with Denmark and the European Union.





Disrupt NATO unity.



Shift global power balances involving Russia and China.



For South Africa and other African nations, instability in U.S. leadership affects:





Global markets.



Diplomatic relations.



International peace and security structures such as the UN and G20, where South Africa plays a role.



Can Trump actually be removed this way?





It would require:



His own Vice President to turn against him.



A majority of his Cabinet to agree.



A massive bipartisan vote in Congress.



While politically difficult, the fact that senior U.S. lawmakers are openly discussing it shows the level of concern about the President’s conduct and its impact on global stability.