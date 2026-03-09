U.S. Soldier Dies of Medical Emergency in Kuwait, Unrelated to Iranian Attack



A New York Army National Guard major and NYPD officer died March 6 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, from a non-hostile medical emergency.





CENTCOM confirmed the death of Maj. Sorffly Davius on March 8. The cause remains under investigation. Officials stressed the incident had no connection to the Iranian missile strike four days earlier that killed six American service members at the same base.





Davius was assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division. The National Guard Bureau said support is being provided to his family and unit.





The loss adds to the mounting toll on U.S. forces in the region amid heightened tensions with Iran.