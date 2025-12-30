U.S. STRIKES INSIDE VENEZUELA: WASHINGTON SHIFTS FROM CONTAINMENT TO DIRECT ACTION



For years, U.S. policy toward Venezuela focused on pressure, sanctions, and maritime interdiction.





If confirmed, striking a major drug-production facility on Venezuelan soil marks a clear escalation and a deliberate shift in strategy.





This move signals that Washington is no longer satisfied with chasing boats at sea and is now targeting the infrastructure that enables the flow of narcotics in the first place.





Geopolitically, this changes the equation in the Caribbean, sending a warning not only to Caracas but to regional actors who assumed U.S. action would remain limited and indirect.





It also raises the cost for the Maduro regime by demonstrating that sovereignty will not shield criminal networks tied to state power.





The lack of immediate details only heightens the message: pressure is now kinetic, unpredictable, and closer to home.





This step also recalibrates deterrence. Direct action on land signals that escalation dominance now rests with Washington, forcing adversaries to weigh retaliation against the risk of further strikes that dismantle core revenue streams.





Finally, it reshapes regional calculations. Allies see resolve; traffickers see vulnerability; Caracas faces a narrowed margin for miscalculation. The precedent matters as much as the impact, once crossed, this line resets expectations across the hemisphere.



Source: NBC News