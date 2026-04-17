U.S. troop surge signals possible escalation ground operation fears rise before April 22 deadline





The latest U.S. troop deployment is being positioned as a contingency plan in case negotiations collapse, with the two-week ceasefire set to expire on April 22.





If talks fail, these forces could play a central role in potential blockade operations or even limited ground actions at key strategic locations — options that have previously been signaled.





The buildup is seen as a calculated move by Donald Trump to increase leverage in final-stage negotiations.





Regional reactions have been immediate, with Iran viewing the deployment as a serious threat to its sovereignty, while Israel and some allies have backed the move as necessary for security stability.