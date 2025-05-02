U.S., Ukraine sign pivotal deal on critical minerals access



The United States and Ukraine have signed a major economic cooperation agreement granting Washington preferential access to Ukraine’s rich deposits of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, lithium, and graphite.



The agreement was signed in Kyiv by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. It establishes the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, a joint initiative aimed at supporting Ukraine’s post-war recovery while helping the U.S. reduce its dependence on Chinese mineral imports.



Under the deal, Ukraine will retain ownership of its mineral resources and maintain control over extraction operations. The fund will be co-managed on equal terms by both nations. In return, the U.S. will channel investments into Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, with future military assistance potentially contributing to the fund’s balance.