U.S. Vice President JD Vance begins key diplomatic visit to India amid trade tensions



U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi, India on Monday for a four-day diplomatic visit aimed at reinforcing ties with India against the backdrop of rising global trade tensions. The visit marks a pivotal moment in Washington’s efforts to deepen economic and strategic collaboration with New Delhi as it navigates its trade posture with key partners.



During his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vance focused on accelerating a long-anticipated bilateral trade agreement. The discussions come as US President Donald Trump has paused new U.S. tariffs for a 90-day period, delaying their implementation until July 9. Both sides expressed optimism over the “substantial progress” made in the negotiations and outlined a roadmap for continued dialogue.



The high-level talks also addressed cooperation in defense, energy, and emerging strategic technologies, reinforcing a shared commitment to regional stability and economic resilience.



Beyond the boardroom, the visit includes cultural engagements in Jaipur and Agra, underscoring India’s strategic and symbolic importance as the U.S. seeks to counterbalance China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Biden administration has set an ambitious target to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.



Vice President Vance is accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children, bringing a personal touch to the high-stakes diplomatic tour.