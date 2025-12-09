U.S. WARNS EUROPE TO HANDLE ITS OWN DEFENSE: “PAY UP OR GEAR UP”





Washington just handed NATO’s European members a hard deadline: build real defense capabilities or stop assuming the U.S. will bail you out forever.





The message isn’t wrapped in diplomacy anymore, this is about money, manpower, and a shifting global focus.



With China rising, wars dragging on, and U.S. voters growing restless, America is making it clear: the free ride is over.





European NATO members have long lagged behind on defense spending while relying on the Pentagon as a permanent safety net.





That dynamic is cracking.



The U.S. officially wants Europe to take over the majority of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities, from intelligence to missiles, by 2027.





The directive was coupled with a warning behind the scenes, reportedly involving Pentagon officials cautioning representatives from several European nations that the US may scale back its role in certain NATO defense efforts if this target and deadline is not met.





This is about more than budgets.



It’s a warning shot across the Atlantic: If Europe won’t take its own security seriously, the U.S. might not either.



The clock is ticking.



Source: ZeroHedge, Reuters