U.S Watches helplessly as Iran, China and Russia Hold Joint Naval Drills



Russia, China and Iran have launched high-intensity joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz…a key global oil shipping route.





The “Maritime Security Belt” drills involve warships and aircraft and signal closer military coordination between the three countries.





The exercises come as US-Iran nuclear talks continue and Washington maintains a military presence in the region, highlighting growing strategic rivalry in Middle Eastern waters.





Analysts say the manoeuvres carry both military and political messaging, demonstrating expanding cooperation among the three powers in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors.