U.S. Weighs Limited Ground Operation in Iran, Targeting Strategic Energy Routes



The United States is reportedly preparing contingency plans for a potential limited ground operation inside Iran, focusing on key strategic locations including Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz, according to sources cited by The Washington Post.





The proposed operation is described as a rapid, targeted campaign rather than a full-scale invasion, aimed at weakening Iran’s remaining military and economic capabilities. Plans reportedly emphasize the use of elite special operations forces alongside rapid deployment ground units to secure critical infrastructure and restore control over vital maritime routes disrupted by ongoing conflict.





Sources indicate that elements such as the U.S. Army’s rapid response forces and Marine expeditionary units are being positioned to support potential action, signaling a heightened level of military readiness in the region. However, officials stress that President Donald Trump has not yet authorized final execution, and the option remains under review as part of broader efforts to bring a swift end to the escalating conflict.





Analysts warn that even a limited ground incursion could significantly expand the scope of the confrontation, given the strategic sensitivity of both Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz two locations central to global energy flows and regional stability.