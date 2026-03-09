The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait have requested to buy thousands of drones from Ukraine’s TAF Industries.





According to reports, Qatar submitted a request for 2,000 drones while the UAE submitted a request for 5,000 drones. Additionally, Kuwait also showed an interest in buying interceptor drones from Ukraine.





Ukrainian drones are now considered some of the most “battle-proven” military technologies globally, fundamentally reshaping modern warfare through high-volume, low-cost operations.





As of March 2026, Ukraine has evolved from a recipient of aid to a primary exporter of drone expertise and hardware, with several nations seeking its technology to counter similar threats.