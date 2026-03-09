UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait have requested to buy thousands of drones from Ukraine’s TAF Industries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait have requested to buy thousands of drones from Ukraine’s TAF Industries.



According to reports, Qatar submitted a request for 2,000 drones while the UAE submitted a request for 5,000 drones. Additionally, Kuwait also showed an interest in buying interceptor drones from Ukraine.



Ukrainian drones are now considered some of the most “battle-proven” military technologies globally, fundamentally reshaping modern warfare through high-volume, low-cost operations.



As of March 2026, Ukraine has evolved from a recipient of aid to a primary exporter of drone expertise and hardware, with several nations seeking its technology to counter similar threats.

