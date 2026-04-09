UAE Slams Iran: Pay Up for Your Missile Mayhem or Face the Consequences



The United Arab Emirates is done playing nice with Iran’s aggression. In a tough new statement, Abu Dhabi’s foreign ministry demands the mullahs pay full reparations for the destruction caused by nearly 2,820 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones slammed into Gulf infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian sites over the past 40 days.





No more free passes. The UAE wants Iran to cough up every last dollar for the lives lost, the buildings wrecked, and the economic chaos unleashed.

They also insist on an immediate and total halt to all hostilities, plus ironclad guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz reopens fully and unconditionally, so the world’s oil lifeline isn’t held hostage by Tehran anymore..





This comes right after President Trump’s announced two-week ceasefire with Iran. The UAE is watching closely and wants real proof the regime will stop its terrorist attacks, disarm its proxies, and quit the nuclear games and piracy that threaten global energy security.

Iran started this mess with unprovoked strikes. Now the bill is due, and conservative voices in the region are right to say weakness only invites more trouble.