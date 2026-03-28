UAE Takes Bold Stand Against Iranian Chokehold on Global Oil



The United Arab Emirates is stepping up where others hesitate, pushing hard for a multinational “Hormuz Security Force” to smash through Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and get oil flowing again.





According to reports, the UAE has offered its own modern navy to the effort and is urging dozens of countries, including close partners from the US and Israel, to join a task force that would defend the vital waterway and escort commercial ships safely through.





This comes as Iran’s aggressive attacks on shipping since late February have crippled traffic in the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth to one-quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade. Tankers have been hit, insurance costs have skyrocketed, and oil prices have surged, hitting consumers and economies worldwide.





Iran’s regime has turned a critical global chokepoint into its personal weapon, attacking civilian vessels and threatening to let “not one liter of oil” pass. The disruption is no accident. It is economic warfare aimed at the West and its allies while ordinary people pay at the pump.