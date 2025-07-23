UBZ EX-EMPLOYEES DEMAND JUSTICE AFTER 29-YEAR WAIT FOR BENEFITS



FORMER employees of the United Bus Company of Zambia have appealed to government for assistance in retrieving their terminal benefits, which have been pending for over 29 years.





The workers, who were employed prior to the company’s liquidation in 1995, say many have struggled to access basic necessities due to lack of financial support.





Speaking at a press briefing, former workers’ representative Theresa Chilundika said they have endured multiple administrations, written countless letters, and knocked on many doors, yet no help has been received.





Elias Mwima, another former employee, called on the government to investigate what has caused the delay in disbursing the benefits.





Meanwhile, Orphans’ representative Alfred Phiri highlighted the financial and educational challenges faced by children of deceased UBZ workers.





Widows’ Representative Beauty Nsonge also pleaded with authorities to act swiftly and ensure justice is served for the long-neglected former employees and their families.



ZNBC