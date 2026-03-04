UCZ Church refused to hold a service for Maposa Nkhuwa despite being a member of the MCF and Boys’ Brigade



Ex-minister fumes at church for denying late son funeral service at UCZ



FORMER Chingola Central Member of Parliament Mathew Nkhuwa has expressed displeasure that the United Church of Zambia did not allow his late son’s funeral to take place in the church.





Nkhuwa complained that the Reverend at the congregation his son belonged to, announced that the service would not take place in the church because the deceased took his own life.





Speaking yesterday during burial, Nkhuwa said that the church judged his son instead of leaving it for God because no one knows exactly what happened on that particular day.





Nkhuwa described the situation as unfortunate and unfair to his family, a family that used their personal resources to build the same churches.





The deceased was a member of the Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) and a Boys Brigade Officer in the church.





” I have lost my son, but my church has closed the doors for me. The churches we build with our own money as members.”





” It is immoral to say that my son’s body was not fit to pass through church because he [took his life]. The Reverend does not know what really happened and without asking me he went ahead and made that decision,” he said.





Nkhuwa said times of keeping quiet on such rules and regulations or constitutions of the church should be over because there are many reasons people behave in such a manner.





He said that some may have been going through medical conditions, among other issues, advising people should not be rushing to conclusions.



Nkhuwa, who is also former Minister of Energy has since called on all christians not to remain silent, but speak out on the matter.





“My family is not happy that we have lost a son and we look upto the church to come and console us, but now the church has closed the doors for us. Awe nangu tapasoswa,” he said.





Nkhuwa further challenged the church to to take interest in finding out why people take their own lives and offer help and counseling were possible.





According to the Police, Nkhuwa’s 44 year old son, Maposa Nkhuwa allegedly shoting himself in the head at his residence in Chingola last week.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba March 4, 2026