UGANDA ARMY CHIEF SAYS HE CAN CAPTURE IRAN IN 14 DAYS — IRAN RESPONDED WITH A JOKE!



Uganda’s top military commander and President Museveni’s own son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, took to X and declared that a single UPDF Brigade could capture Tehran in less than 2 weeks. He also announced Uganda was ready to mobilise in support of Israel against Iran.





The whole world stopped and stared.



Iran didn’t even send a diplomat. The Iranian Embassy responded with pure sarcasm —calling Muhoozi “the latest phenomenon to entertain you on Africa’s Got Talent.”





Now let’s talk reality. Uganda has 45,000 soldiers, 200 tanks and 50 combat aircraft. Iran has ballistic missiles, battle-hardened forces, advanced drone technology, air defence systems and has been fighting proxy wars across the Middle East for decades.





If Iran fires one missile what exactly does Uganda intercept it with?



Sharp mouth is not a defence system.



This is the same general who threatened to invade Kenya in 2022 and got removed from his post. Same mouth. Different continent.





Africa deserves better representation on the world stage than this.



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