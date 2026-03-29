Uganda General Claims Ability to Seize Tehran in 14 Days, Draws Global Skepticism





General Muhoozi Kainerugaba of Uganda has sparked widespread debate after declaring on social media that Ugandan forces could capture Tehran within 14 days using only a single division, a statement that quickly drew global attention.





The remarks were made amid escalating tensions involving Israel and Iran, with the general expressing readiness to support Israel and opposing rhetoric perceived as hostile toward the country. He suggested Uganda would stand alongside its allies if the conflict were to expand further.





Security analysts, however, have dismissed the claim as highly unrealistic, pointing to major logistical constraints, geographic distance, and the limited power projection capabilities of Uganda compared to Iran.

As a landlocked nation, Uganda faces significant barriers to conducting large-scale overseas military operations.





The statement has also drawn comparisons to the era of former Ugandan leader Idi Amin, whose bold and controversial declarations once captured global headlines. Observers caution that such rhetoric, even if symbolic, could amplify tensions during an already volatile geopolitical period.