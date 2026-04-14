Ugandan fan threatens to sue Arsenal for ’emotional distress’ after loss





By: Trt Afrika



A Ugandan supporter of Arsenal football club has formally notified the club of his intention to initiate legal action, accusing it of professional negligence, tactical incompetence and causing emotional distress.





In a “Notice of Intent to Sue” dated April 11 and addressed to Arsenal’s headquarters at Highbury House in London, Eric Kyama said the club’s Saturday’s performance against AFC Bournemouth amounted to a “fundamental breach of the implied contract between the club and its global fanbase”.





The letter, which Kyama shared on social media platform X and copied to several international media organisations, outlined a series of allegations against the club, its players and manager Mikel Arteta.





Kyama accused the players of professional negligence, alleging they displayed “a complete lack of industry” and failed to show urgency or commitment on the pitch.