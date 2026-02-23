Ugandan NGO Urges Museveni Government to Act as Migrant Worker Faces Execution in Syria

Migrant Workers Voice Uganda is urging authorities in Kampala to urgently intervene in the case of Vicky Ajok, a Ugandan domestic worker reportedly facing execution in Syria, following what the group describes as government silence on the matter.





Ajok is scheduled to be executed on February 28 after being convicted over the killing of her 87-year-old employer in Damascus. The victim has been identified in reports as veteran Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi.





Reports say the incident occurred on January 29, 2026. Ajok allegedly struck her employer with a blunt object during a confrontation, resulting in her death. She reportedly fled but was later arrested by Syrian authorities.





In her confession, earlier posted by MMI News, Ajok cited prolonged abuse and unpaid wages as factors leading to the fatal incident. Advocacy groups argue that her actions may have occurred under duress and are calling for a thorough diplomatic review of the case.





Migrant Workers Voice Uganda says the Ugandan government should explore all possible diplomatic channels, even though Uganda does not have a bilateral labor agreement with Syria. The organization is calling for urgent engagement aimed at seeking clemency, legal review, or alternative resolutions.





The case has renewed concerns about the protection of Ugandan migrant workers abroad, particularly in countries where labor agreements and legal safeguards may be limited.





So far, there has been no official confirmation from Ugandan authorities regarding diplomatic steps taken in Ajok’s case.



