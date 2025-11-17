Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye has now spent one full year in detention after his abduction in Nairobi on November sixteen last year. His case has stalled in court with repeated bail denials and growing concern over military involvement in his custody.





His wife Winnie Byanyima has spoken out again, calling attention to the prolonged detention and the wider pressure facing critics of President Yoweri Museveni.





Amnesty International and other groups have condemned the cross-border operation as a clear breach of the law and a troubling sign for democratic space in Uganda.