Ugandan TikToker girl Shani Lips video trending

Shani Lips, a young Ugandan makeup artist and TikTok personality, has recently garnered attention due to a controversial video featuring herself and another TikToker, Moody, which has sparked significant online debate.

The video, initially shared on Twitter, depicts the two individuals engaging in the room while recording themselves with a mobile device.

In the widely circulated footage, Moody is seen engaging in the acts with Lips, prompting discussions and speculation about their friendship.

Some online commentators have suggested that the two may identify as partners and have been involved in such activities for some time, despite their relationships.

In response to the video, Shani Lips stated that it was shared on social media by her former boyfriend.

She addressed the issue through a series of tweets, expressing her frustration with her ex-partner for releasing the private footage following their breakup.

While Lips did not disclose the specific circumstances that led to the video’s online circulation, she referred to her ex-boyfriend as untrustworthy and cited his actions as a reason for their separation.

“Breaking up with you didn’t give you the right to leak my stuff, Men are really Tr*sh. That’s not okay” – She tweets.

Lips, previously recognized for her viral video, expressed that she has been deeply affected and distressed by the widespread sharing of the video and called for respect for her privacy.

“I have parents, siblings and am not happy with whatever they are going through rn because of me” – Shani Lips said.