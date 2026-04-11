BREAKING NEWS: Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, declares readiness to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to Israel to protect the “Holy Land.”





In a bold statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, Gen. Muhoozi — who leads the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and serves as Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations — announced:





“I’m ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers in Israel. Under my command. To protect the Holy Land. The land of Jesus Christ our God!”





He indicated he would personally lead the force, framing the offer as a defense of Israel amid ongoing regional tensions, including references to potential escalation involving Iran. Muhoozi has a history of vocal pro-Israel comments on social media, often citing religious ties and historical connections.





The declaration has quickly gone viral, sparking widespread reactions across social media and news platforms in Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. Some view it as a strong symbolic gesture of solidarity rooted in Christian faith, while others question its practicality given logistical, diplomatic, and military realities.





This comes against the backdrop of Muhoozi’s recent outspoken support for Israel, including earlier offers to assist if conflicts with Iran intensify.





No official confirmation from the Ugandan government or Israeli authorities on any actual deployment has been reported yet. The statement reflects the general’s personal stance rather than a formal policy announcement at this stage.