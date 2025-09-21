Uganda’s Electoral Commission Changes Campaign Start Date.





By: Capital FM Uganda



Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that presidential campaigns will now start on September 29, 2025, instead of the earlier date of October 4, 2025.





The announcement was made by EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, during the opening of the Commission’s new headquarters in Lweza, Entebbe Road.

The new building will also be the place where next week’s presidential candidates will be officially nominated.





The elections will be held on 12th January 2026.



