Uganda’s Oil Revenue Should Build Long-Term National Wealth-Museveni





By: Captal Fm Uganda



Uganda’s NRM presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni, says the country’s oil revenues will be channeled into a sovereign wealth fund to support long-term national development.

The funds, he emphasized, will be invested in major infrastructure projects such as roads, electricity, railways, and other durable public assets.





Museveni noted that the government will follow the example of successful oil-producing nations by avoiding the use of oil income for short-term consumption. Instead, the focus will be on building sustainable economic foundations that benefit future generations.





Speaking at a rally in Buliisa District an area at the heart of Uganda’s emerging oil sector Museveni highlighted ongoing improvements in infrastructure and socio-economic services as evidence of progress under his administration.





He encouraged residents to safeguard the stability achieved in recent years and to continue supporting the NRM’s development agenda.

