UK advises against travel to Pakistan after US consulate stormed by protesters

The UK’s foreign office has updated its advice to British nationals in Pakistan and restricted movements for its British staff in the wake of violence at the US consulate in Karachi.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters stormed the US consulate in southern Pakistan in reaction to the strikes in Iran, killing nine people and injuring at least 32 others during clashes between police and protesters, according to a local hospital.

Pro-Iran demonstrations are still unfolding across Pakistan, where there are Shia communities who have been longtime supporters of Iran’s regime. Hundreds of protesters have been trying to reach the US consulate in Lahore, but are being held off by police.

In Pakistan-administered Gilgit Baltistan, protesters gathered and burned a UN building. It’s a region where posters of Iran’s supreme leader have been displayed in public for years.

The US-Israeli strikes are forcing Pakistan’s government to navigate a fine line between its growing relationship with Donald Trump and its support for Iran. The foreign minister has already condemned what he called “unwarranted attacks against Iran” after a call with his counterpart there.

Shia organisations are calling for more rallies across Pakistan. Police say they’re already taking measures to protect the US embassy in the capital Islamabad, where protesters are now heading.