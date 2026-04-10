UK Armed Forces Revive National War Book as Global Threats Mount



Britain’s top military chief has confirmed the UK is updating the old Government War Book — a Cold War-era blueprint to shift the entire nation from peace to full war footing.





Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton told Sky News the Cabinet Office-led plan will cover the military, police, hospitals, industry, and every corner of society. It demands a hard rethink of resilience for today’s world, not the soft peace-dividend fantasy that left Britain exposed after decades of cuts and complacency.





This comes after years of warnings that the UK has no modern defense plan, hollowed-out forces, and shrinking stockpiles. The Strategic Defence Review pushed for warfighting readiness and NATO-first focus, but reality is finally biting: Russia’s aggression, rising tensions worldwide, and the hard truth that societies, not just armies, win wars.





Sources:

Sky News – UK preparing new plan to ready nation for war (April 2026)

Sky News – UK has no plan for defending nation in event of war (January 2026)